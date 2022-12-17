Our death is that laughing childhood like dew drops on roses, we are all tired of that innocence that leads the steps of our children, the lisp of their lips, and their soft questions that stumble our feet. White, jumping and their fragile dreams in worlds of forests, trees, roses, cute animals, calmness and clean words like the satisfaction of their mouths, and stories that bring them warm sleep to their beds, or your day goes according to old safety, and you bid farewell to its days without finishing your game, and without knowing all the colors, and without That most things are permissible for you, and for your soft fist, but they come today with the company of childhood that pulls you back, and drags your life back, and you are all satisfied, and there are shades of happiness that cover you, and reassurance descends on you with the coolness of its luminous letters, the day is from its beginning to them with the rituals of innocence and the wisdom of instinct They are not afraid of a word, and they are not frightened by a situation or a question, they eat until their new clothes get dirty and they do not care, all things are the same for them, the least little makes them laugh, and the many mean nothing to them except as much as their mouths need like cherries, they can tamper with the beard of an old man with joy they love him, And he is happy, they can change I put the headband on the head of an old man among the people, and they laughed, and his eyes watered with laughter, because they moved something in his rib cage, he had not been happy for a long time. That today is without a school, and that she alone is the one who commands the day, so she screams, as she imitates you from her morning, and of her desire: “I want Jahi and Paratha… By God, we will go!” Squeezed carefully without anyone looking at it, and small and various boxes of jam that look like cups of coffee, standing.. It is your breakfast, like scout cubs, and you complete it outside, closing the door on the words and commandments of the mother, while she is still shattered, and they set off, and she rejoices for them first because the city is still green, and you have mercy on that noble man who is guarded by supplication, when he made of those hibiscus sands gardens and palm trees, then you rejoice for them again that there is a blue sea in their city they will still love the waves of the broken and its captivating blue, you eat your scout lunch on a green carpet, and near the blue sea without being followed Mother’s repeated commandments with the importance of Gha Healthy disease, and she says: It is a day, so let the children rejoice in their day, then you endow them with a beautiful hobby and bring it closer to their minds, and force yourself to attend a movie for children in its three dimensions, and those black glasses that bring nausea, but you rejoice whenever they laugh or comment on the movie or start to be affected or their comments After the movie, you are pleased that they still want to play in that corner of the mall, and they insist that you try their games with them, so do not hesitate, for what the fathers did not achieve for you, the children will now achieve for you, and only the night when it falls captures that daytime joy from you, and hurts your throat He bid them farewell, each to his bed, carrying their colorful “pins,” to tell her the story of a day with a name like rose petals.