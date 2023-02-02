Business, investment and opportunities: the institutional mission of the Piedmont Region

Opportunity to business And investment have been the focus of institutional mission and economic promoted by the Region Piedmont and organized by Ceipiemonte from 23 to 26 January a New York following the handover between Lake Placid and Turin for the 2025 Universiade.

There mission saw two important territorial promotion events in which Piedmont was the absolute protagonist that brought together the international business community of New York and a dense agenda of appointments with interested companies to invest in Piedmont, investment funds that have been able to explore the economic and productive ecosystem of the area and start-ups that look to Piedmont as an ideal destination for the growth of skills and innovation.

“The synergies created during this mission, which consolidate existing relationships and create new ones, are not rhetorical narratives without repercussions. If a young innovative company like Electra Vehicles has decided to invest in Piedmont and hire 50 young professionals, it is thanks to the facilitating role played by Ceip. During these dating in nyc we have brought home important successes that will translate into jobs and investments” – said the Regional Councilor for Internationalization Fabrizio Ricca.

“The United States they are the first nation for investments in our region, one foreign company out of four present in Piedmont comes from the USA – he declared Dario Peirone, President of Ceipiemonte – Aerospace, mechatronics, ICT, life sciences, automotive and much more. Piedmont offers a reservoir of high skills and technologies always avant-garde and with high added value combined with a location proposition and unique investment and partnership possibilities. These are the trump cards which allowed us this week to lay the foundations for

