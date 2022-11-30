Three Chinese astronauts arrived at the Chinese space station on Wednesday for the first two-crew rotation in orbit in China’s space history, starting the operation of the second manned site in Earth orbit after the International Space Station led by the US Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The Shenzhou-15 spacecraft carrying three astronauts, aboard a Long March-2F rocket, took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) Tuesday in northwest China’s Gobi Desert, according to state television.

Shenzhou-15 is the last of 11 missions, including three previous manned missions, that were needed to assemble the “Heavenly Palace,” as the multi-module station is known in Chinese. The first mission was launched in April 2021.

The spacecraft docked with the station more than six hours after launch, and the three astronauts aboard Shenzhou-15 were greeted with a warm hug by the former Shenzhou crew from whom they will take over.

The Shenzhou-14 crew, which arrived in early June, will return to Earth after a week-long delivery, which will confirm the station’s capacity to temporarily accommodate six astronauts, another record for China’s space program.

The “Heavenly Palace” is the culmination of nearly two decades of Chinese manned space missions. China’s manned spaceflight began in 2003 when a former fighter pilot, Yang Liwei, was sent into orbit in a small capsule, Shenzhou-5, and became the first Chinese in space.

The astronauts will live and work on the space base for six months.

During the operation of the space station over the next decade, China is expected to launch two manned missions to the orbital site each year.

Resident astronauts are expected to conduct more than 1,000 science experiments—from studying how plants adapt in space to how liquids behave in microgravity.