On a historic day in Spain, the last statue of the dictator Franco was removed

The last statue of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco was removed from at the gates of Melilla, the Spanish enclave and the autonomous city on the northwest coast of Africa.

Without much fanfare, workers used heavy equipment to demolish the platform on which the statue was located, then lifted it with a chain around its neck and loaded it onto a pickup truck.

The statue was erected three years after Franco’s death in 1978 and commemorates his role as commander of the Spanish Legion in the Rif War.

“This is a historic day for Melilla,” said Elena Fernandez Trevino, who is responsible for education and culture in the enclave, on Monday after the local council voted to remove the statue.