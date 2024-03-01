Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 03/01/2024 – 11:18

O GDP (Gross Domestic Product) Brazil ended 2023 with growth of 2.9%, totaling R$10.9 trillion. GDP per capita reached R$50,194, an increase, in real terms, of 2.2% compared to 2022.

“This is the second year that Brazil has grown by almost 3%, that is, very good data. This hasn't happened for a long time, since 2010, 2011. The country is on a very interesting growth path”, says Paulo Gala, chief economist at Banco Master.

Agriculture stands out, showing an increase of 15.1% from 2022 to 2023. Industrial activity increased by 1.6%, while the services sector jumped 2.4%.

The data are from the Quarterly National Accounts System, released this Friday, 1, by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

GDP in the 4th quarter remains stable

In relation to the fourth quarter, GDP was stable compared to the third quarter of 2023.

“There were no surprises. It was already expected that the second semester would be a slowdown compared to the third quarter”, comments André Roncaglia, professor of economics at Unifesp.

Gala highlights that Brazil, throughout 2023, was slowing down. Even so, it managed to grow with a Selic of almost 14% last year at its peak.

Agro and industry

With harvests concentrated in the first half of last year, agriculture fell 5.3% in the last quarter compared to the previous three months.

“The drop between quarters in agriculture drew a lot of attention, signaling a slowdown, which is expected for this year, despite there already being indications that extreme events will not affect it that much. The industry grew well in the last quarter, compared to agriculture, 1.3%”, he points out Roncaglia. .”

Household consumption

Another point highlighted by the Unifesp professor was family consumption.

“Although it is slowing down, the last quarter of 2023 compared to 2022 saw growth of 2.3%, which is quite significant. And government consumption, which, compared to the last quarter of 2022, also grew by 3%.”

services

The services sector increased by 0.3%.

“It has shown recovery and what we hope is that by the beginning of 2024 it will continue to be sustained, especially in the real estate sector.”

Expectation for 2024

In Roncaglia's view, for 2024, there is a set of elements that can accelerate GDP throughout the year. Market expectations are that gross domestic product could accelerate by 1.5% to 2%. The perspective is that the Selic will fall below 10%.

“The first point is the continued fall in the Selic rate. The combination of this drop, with stimulus and investment programs. These elements of sectoral stimulus, through tax credits, tax exemptions on investments, will channel resources towards these investments in a context of falling Selic rates.”

In terms of capital inflow, the professor believes that the global ecological transition movement tends to bring more resources to Brazil, which should also contribute to GDP.

In relation to sectors, services should drive the economy.

“The sector that I think will pull the hardest will be services. It has the highest growth in the number of vacancies. It is very labor intensive. We are seeing an important recovery and should represent approximately 70% of GDP. The civil construction services part should help a lot and the commerce part, retail, will make its contribution, due to government measures, such as Bolsa Família, Desenrola.”

For Gala, Brazil's biggest challenge is the resumption of investments.