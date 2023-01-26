There is no end to the malheur at FC Groningen. The faltering SC Cambuur also won (0-1) against the team of coach Dennis van der Ree. The game was marred by some spectators who entered the field in the final phase of the game.

The ‘supporters’ seemed to want to get a story in the main stand at a 0-1 score. Referee Bas Nijhuis directed the players inside immediately. Just before that, part of the supporters called for the departure of technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus. The duel resumed a short time later.

The anger in the stands arose after Daniël van Kaam shot SC Cambuur ahead in the 77th minute. The 22-year-old midfielder from Delfzijl was not considered good enough by FC Groningen and was allowed to leave the Euroborg last summer. He got his revenge by shooting diagonally with his left in the far corner.

Cambuur celebrates the 1-0. © Pro Shots / Niels Boersema



His goal was the climax of a relegation cracker that was very tense. Both teams have not been able to win a match since their home victory over PSV and were therefore in trouble. As a result, Cambuur was closer to the bottom until today, while FC Groningen also ended up under the line. The provisional low point in both Groningen and Leeuwarden was the elimination in the cup by amateurs. So a 'must-win', especially for Groningen playing at home, where the grumpiness has prevailed all season.

In any case, the football to make you nervous in the first half did not bode well. Cambuur seemed to come for a point, while Groningen came through over the sides, but has too little quality to create danger. Only Luciano Valente of FC Groningen had a good chance, but he shot wide.

After the break, the game came loose, with immediate opportunities about a weather. Mitchel Paulissen was able to give Cambuur the lead with his head, but his mediocre header showed why the Frisians – not counting today – only hit the target once in the last nine Eredivisie games. But a little later, Van Kaam finally let Cambuur cheer.

After the break in the final phase, Groningen pressed hard and also hit the crossbar. However, there was no score, so that Cambuur jumps over the competitor in the ranking. Cambuur saw Marco Tol drop out in the final phase with a heavily bleeding head wound.

Marco Tol has been badly hit in the head. © Pro Shots / Niels Boersema



Comments

Robbin Ruiter stood near the Groningen fans who entered the field. “I’m still quite fast in the first meters,” said the Cambuur goalkeeper jokingly at ESPN. “Everything was thrown on the field. I got a beer bottle opener thrown against my back, luckily I didn’t get it against my head Coins against the crossbar And there were at least forty lighters in the penalty area They only have themselves with that, because then I won’t take my goal kick Of course The game was stopped for a while, but what do we care, we won .”

“As a keeper, you have no idea what is happening behind you,” said Cambuur coach Sjors Ultee to the match. “People come onto the field, all sorts of things are thrown. but you have no idea how long it will take. There were security guards running through the corridors leading to the main entrance, it was hectic.”

Groningen has its lowest number of points ever after eighteen Eredivisie matches in a season: twelve. In the two seasons in which Groningen relegated from the Eredivisie (1973/1974 and 1997/1998), the team was on fifteen points after eighteen rounds (converted to three points per victory).





