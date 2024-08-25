In a case that is rarely seen in boxing, and perhaps unique since it was achieved by a pair of brothers in the same fight, the Juarez twins Andrey and Ari Bonilla debuted in the professional arena with victories in fights scheduled for 10 rounds, which allowed them to conquer the WBC and WBA regional titles in bantamweight and super flyweight, respectively.

Andrey came into this fight against Colombian Wilmer Soto after having accumulated a record of 137 wins and five losses in the amateur category and to make Friday night’s victory at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, even more spectacular, the Juarez native got it by way of a knockout in the fourth round thanks to a precise and accurate hook to the liver.

Soto now has a record of 24 wins and 17 losses, and despite his greater experience he was unable to decipher the style of Andrey (1-0, 1 KO), who with quick hand movements did damage practically from the opening bell.

Ari (1-0) immediately stepped into the ring to face Adrián ‘Duro’ Ibarra (7-3, 2 KOs) from Guadalajara, Jalisco, who did turn out to be a tougher nut to crack, but the 19-year-old border native did not back down and managed to land the best punches during the 10 rounds to tip the balance in his favor and be declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the Bonillas grew up on the border and began boxing at the age of five. Each of them had more than one hundred amateur fights and won national and world championships representing Mexico.

After failing to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Bonillas began to see the possibility of making the leap to professionalism in March, a dream they have more than fulfilled.

Get to know them

Name: Ari Bonilla

Date of birth: July 23, 2005

Place of birth: Los Angeles, CA

Age: 19 years old

Height: 1.67 m

Weight: 51 kg

Name: Andrey Bonilla

Date of birth: July 23, 2005

Place of birth: Los Angeles, CA

Age: 19 years old

Height: 1.67 m

Weight: 57 kg

