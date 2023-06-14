Rogov reported on a cache found on a farm near Melitopol with about 2 thousand rounds of ammunition

A cache of ammunition was found on a farm near Melitopol. This was announced by the chairman of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in his Telegram-channel.

About 2,000 5.45 mm cartridges were confiscated, the ammunition was handed over to specialists for examination and subsequent destruction.

The police are investigating the matter. The issue of initiating a criminal case is being resolved.

Earlier, in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR), police found a cache of weapons and ammunition at the former positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in a forest near Severodonetsk. Also in the cache was an abandoned uniform of the Ukrainian military.

The Russian special operation in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022. In an address to fellow citizens, Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that by such actions Moscow responded to the requests of the heads of the DPR and LPR for military assistance.