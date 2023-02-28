Weight cuts

Red Bull’s weight problems were talked about a lot last season. At the beginning of the year, when Ferrari had by all accounts the best car on the track, there was much concern within the Milton Keynes team about the excessive mass that the RB18 carried, learned during the Grands Prix. Speaking of this at the end of the season, Adrian Newey himself defined “embarassing” the difficulties that the Austrian team had encountered. However, it was difficult to imagine that in view of 2023 it was not only the car that was being put on a diet but also the team’s main driver: Max Verstappen. The two-time world champion, speaking to the site De Telegraphhas in fact revealed that he lost as much as ten kilos of body weight during the off-season. However, the story is more complicated than that and is also linked to the not always very healthy eating habits of the 25-year-old from Hasselt.

Max’s diet

In fact, the young Red Bull star revealed that he first put on a few extra pounds during the winter and then that he particularly tightened his belt to be in top form at the start of the new season, in which he will go in search of his third consecutive world title. “All year round I feel below what would be my normal weight – explained Verstappen, underlining how usually his weight gain during the winter break is around 5 kg – then I give myself a month to eat and drink what I want and have some fun“. To get back in perfect shape this year, the orange champion lost 10 kg in about six weeks before the tests.

New motorhome

The #1 of the Milton Keynes stable also explained that he doesn’t have particular difficulties in returning, even drastically, to his ‘race’ weight: “I like to hurt myself a little“, he joked. But the one indicated by the scales is not the only novelty that will accompany Verstappen in his 2023. In fact, the Dutchman has also revealed that this year he will use one of his motorhomes during the European Grands Prix. “So I can stay focused during the race weekends – has explained – and maybe even stay in bed a little longer in the morning. But above all it is a matter of privacy”he concluded.