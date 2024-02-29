The President of the United States, Joe Biden, and his likely opponent in the November election, former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), visited this Thursday (29) cities in Texas, on the border with Mexico, and made statements on the migration crisis.

In the Eagle Pass region, Trump criticized his Democratic opponent for the increase in the migratory flow on the southern border of the United States – more than 6 million illegal immigrants were caught in the region between January 2021, when Biden assumed the presidency, and January 2024.

“The United States is being invaded by Biden’s migration crime. It is a new form of cruel violation of our country,” Trump said, according to information from CNN.

“These people are coming to our country, and they are coming from jails, from prisons, from institutions for people with mental problems, from mental hospitals, and they are terrorists. They are being taken to our country. It’s horrible,” said the former president.

Biden was in Brownsville, about 500 kilometers away from Eagle Pass. In his speech, the American president said that “it is past time for us to act” and that border authorities “desperately need more resources”.

He asked Trump to help him pass a bill to reform the fight against illegal immigration on the country's southern border.

The proposal, rejected by the Senate at the beginning of the month, foundered because the Republican opposition considered the measures to combat illegal immigration insufficient, which included adopting emergency actions to restrict border crossings if the daily average of immigrants caught reached 4,000 during the period. one week and processing asylum applications in a maximum of six months.

“So this is what I have to say to Mr. Trump,” Biden said this Thursday in Brownsville. “Establish a planned policy position rather than telling members of Congress to block this bill.”

“Join me, or I will join you in telling Congress to pass this bipartisan border security bill,” Biden said. “We can do this together.”