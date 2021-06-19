President Jair Bolsonaro participated this Saturday morning (June 19, 2021) in a ceremony of pledge to the flag and delivery of the swords of the Almirante Bosísio class from Escola Naval, on Villegagnon Island, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

The vice president, General Hamilton Mourão, ministers Braga Netto (Defense), Bento Albuquerque (Minas and Energy), the Union’s attorney general, André Mendonça, and congressmen were at the event with Bolsonaro.

Also on Saturday, opposition movements participate in protests against the head of the Executive. Organizers estimate that 400 acts will take place in Brazil and 57 abroad. A total of 438 cities will receive the demonstrations.

The protests started around 9 am in Brasília. The military event at 10am. In addition to posters with the words “Out of Bolsonaro”, protesters against Bolsonaro carried a rainbow flag, in reference to the LGBTQ+ pride month. Indigenous people with traditional costumes were also present in Brasília (DF).

The protesters demand the acceleration of vaccination, the protection of indigenous peoples, the fight against racism, defending emergency aid and calling for the valorization of health and education in the country.

According to the official schedule disclosed, President Bolsonaro arrives in Brasília in the early afternoon, at 2 pm. This is the 2nd time of the Chief Executive in Rio de Janeiro in the same week. On Thursday, he participated in a lunch with ASSERJ (Association of Supermarkets of Rio de Janeiro) and with businessmen.

On Friday, Bolsonaro returned to travel. He spent the day in Pará, where he handed over titles to rural properties in Marabá (PA), released 102 kilometers of paving in Novo Repartimento (PA), and at night, in Belém, he attended a cult celebrating the 110th anniversary of the assembly of God in Brazil.

Watch the military event in which Bolsonaro participates in Rio de Janeiro:

