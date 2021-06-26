Feeling totally fit, all day long, at any time of the day, in any situation. Is that possible? Is that feasible? Without taking a pill, in any form? Rutger Verhoeff is not a miracle doctor, knows cook Ramon Beuk, who consults the general practitioner for advice. Together they made the book Tasty Better . ,,At least, now that I’m an adult, I don’t believe in that anymore. But he did surprise me. And I notice that the things he tells me and which I eagerly use, really have an effect on me.”

It is Beuk’s goal to show which food products available to us contain all vitamins and minerals. “You will be surprised at how much you actually consume on a daily basis. And hopefully after cooking and eating the dishes I share with you, you will need fewer supplements. And such a dish is in any case tastier than taking pills.”

The 10 o’clock moment is the eating moment that we see slowly fading, Beuk notes. “After breakfast, lunch is often our second meal. But in between, especially during a working day, we can use extra vitamins for our resistance. And you can easily get them from the vitamins in fruit.”

According to Verhoeff, vitamin C is mainly known for supporting the resistance. In addition, this vitamin is also necessary for the formation of connective tissue and the absorption of iron. It is mainly found in fruit (citrus fruits, kiwis, strawberries and berries), but also in many vegetables. A deficiency can lead to a lowered resistance, slower wound healing and reduced build-up of connective tissue (think of the scurvy of the past). ,, For 10 o’clock you can take a banana or apple. But it can also be nice to look forward to something that makes us want to. And healthy too. As a snack or 10-hour snack, I therefore share a simple sweet cocktail for your resistance. And you immediately have your daily dose of vitamin C.”