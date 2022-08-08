Explosion left 1 dead, 121 injured and 16 missing over the weekend; Allied countries help to contain the flames

The fire that hits an oil refinery in Mantanzas, 104 kilometers east of Havana, Cuba, spread to the 3rd tank on Sunday (7.Aug.2022).

The fire started on Friday night (Aug 5th), as a result of a lightning strike on a fuel storage tank.

The following day, an explosion left one person dead and 121 injured, with 24 remaining hospitalized, 5 in critical condition. According to local authorities, 16 firefighters are missing.

“The 3rd tank cover just collapsed, after the wind changed direction”, informed the government of the province of Matanzas in the Facebook. State TV reported that two people were injured in the incident and were transferred to a local hospital.

FIRE

On Friday (5.Aug), lightning struck a tank with 26,000 cubic meters of crude oil, about 50% of maximum capacity. The fire reached the 2nd tank on Saturday morning (Aug 5). This one was completely filled (with 52,000 cubic meters of crude oil) and ended up exploding.

With the help of Mexico and Venezuela, firefighters and workers managed to put out the fire of the 1st tank on Sunday afternoon (7.Aug). The 2nd remained on fire, which spread to a 3rd structure.

In all, the refinery has 8 large oil tanks.

In addition to Mexico and Venezuela, Russia, Nicaragua, Argentina and Chile sent aid, according to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, twitter.