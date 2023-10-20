Evacuation of embassies

In the past week, Israel has taken exceptional measures to secure or evacuate its diplomats in several countries, including:

Irit Lilian, Israel’s ambassador to Ankara, left Turkey with other Israeli diplomats on Thursday, heading towards Tel Aviv, after the embassy was subjected to an attempt to storm the embassy by protesters.

The Israeli National Security Council issued a warning against traveling to Turkey, and also urged Israelis in Turkey to leave as soon as possible; Due to popular protests.

The Hebrew channel “Kan” said on Thursday that Israel evacuated its embassy in Bahrain, after an attempt to storm it by angry protesters.

The Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Israeli ambassador because of his criticism of the country’s authorities against the backdrop of their position on the extent of the Israeli escalation in Gaza.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Colombia’s ambassador to Tel Aviv, Margarita Manjarrez, to “reprimand” her because of the statements of her country’s president, Gustavo Petro, who also criticized the scale of the Israeli escalation in Gaza. Earlier, Colombia asked the Israeli ambassador to leave.

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs evacuated the staff of the Israeli embassies in Egypt and Morocco, after demonstrations took place in the two countries against the Israeli attacks, and it had previously withdrawn the staff of its embassy in Jordan.

According to Hebrew media, the evacuations come within the state of maximum alert declared in all Israeli embassies around the world, additional security measures, and the transfer of envoys from sensitive countries to safer countries.

Unsuccessful equation

Director of the Jerusalem Center for Future Studies, Ahmed Rafiq Awadallah, explained to Sky News Arabia the dimensions of withdrawing Israeli diplomats:

The withdrawal of diplomats indicates that although Israel has relations with some countries in the region, it has not practically integrated into the region at the popular level.

Israel always feels like an unwanted guest, its public image is negative, and it does not have the elements of a state of art, charity, music, or tourism.

The image of Israel is that it is a violent and brutal state that people fear.

Its recent actions regarding its embassies are not just a setback, but a sign that its diplomats have not succeeded at all.

Israel insists on combining contradictions. On the one hand, it insists on continuing the occupation of the Palestinian territories, and on the other hand, it seeks to create good relations with the region.

Israel must end the occupation, then seek acceptance among the Arab peoples and deal with them as a normal state. Israel cannot obtain everything: land, peace, and normalization. It is a wrong equation.

So the continuous withdrawal of ambassadors is an expression of the imbalance in this equation.

Death toll

On the 14th day of the war, which broke out after an unprecedented attack by Hamas, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said on Friday that 13 people, including 5 children, were killed by Israeli army gunfire in the Nour Shams camp, east of the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli bombing of Gaza has so far caused the death of 3,785 people, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip, and the displacement of more than a million people from their homes to other areas, especially to the south of the Gaza Strip, to escape the bombing.

On the Israeli side, more than 1,400 people were killed, and thousands were injured in attacks by Palestinian factions.

For its part, the United Nations says that Gaza’s population of about 2.4 million people, half of whom are children, is on the verge of “disaster”, after Israel tightened its siege and cut off supplies of water, electricity, fuel and food through the crossings linking it to the Gaza Strip, while food reserves are close to running out. .