This Monday, the Council of Ministers approved a decree calling for partial elections in the municipalities in which those held on May 28 were contested. They will take place on November 26 in the 44 affected towns, including Ceutí, where Vox appealed the results of two tables in which irregularities were detected.

Abascal’s party was only 3 votes away from reaching the third councilor in this town, while the PP only needed 9 votes to obtain the sixth councilor. Both seats could change their acronyms at the expense of the PSOE, which would drop to 7. However, the sum of PP and Vox would reach the 9 councilors necessary for the absolute majority. In principle, any result would not affect the Cs councilor, who would maintain her seat in the City Council, the only one that the orange formation obtained in the Region on March 28.

Vox challenged the elections due to the results of tables 01-002-B and 01-006-A, located in the cultural center, since in the file sent to the Electoral Board a total of 27 votes that in the first instance did not appear. counted as null. First, it was the regional and central electoral boards that examined the results, later concluding, at the request of Vox, in the Superior Court of Justice of Murcia, which determined that “it can be relevant, in that the recurring political formation was three votes to obtain a councilor. The PSOE appealed this last decision in the Constitutional Court so that the elections were repeated throughout the municipality and not only in these two tables. However, he rejected her.

“Exceptional” decision



After learning of the decision, the acting mayor, Sonia Almela, regretted that elections had to be repeated “only in two tables and not in the entire municipality”, as requested by the socialists. “This is an exceptional and surprising decision, because partial and not total elections are being called, and we still do not know anything about the procedure to follow,” said the councilor. She also stated that three months have already passed and that when these elections are held “almost 7 months will have passed in which we have neither been able to award works nor propose new municipal Budgets,” she added.

Vox councilor María Gil was pleased that finally “there is now a date for these votes, since – in her opinion – irregularities were committed that must be corrected.” She stressed that the citizens of these two tables “will be able to express themselves freely,” and advocated for the “best result for the people of Ceuta.”

The PP spokesperson, Juan Felipe Cano, expressed himself along the same lines, also pointing out that this is a challenge “that the PP always supported, since it is inconceivable that 27 votes that had previously been considered null would disappear.”