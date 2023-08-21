The fact that Pieter Omtzigt is participating in the parliamentary elections with his own party is especially bad news for BBB and SP. Half of their voters are considering switching . But Pieter Omtzigt can also steal votes from other parties. What is also striking: that he is considering not participating in all constituencies, which the majority of his voters cannot understand.

This is evident from two flash polls held on Monday after Pieter Omtzigt announced that he would participate in the elections with his own party. Of the voters who had intended to vote for Caroline van der Plas’s BBB in the past two months, 56 percent are now thinking about switching to Pieter Omtzigt’s New Social Contract (NSC), so polls the RTL Nieuwspanel.

In the SP of Lilian Marijnissen, 48 percent have started to doubt. And JA21, Joost Eerdmans’ party, should also be concerned with a score of 42 percent. To a slightly lesser extent, this applies to PVV and CDA: roughly a third of their supporters think they will switch to NSC. RTL News opinion poll Gijs Rademaker takes into account a ‘landslide’: ,,Because of the fact that at least ten percent already say they will definitely vote for Omtzigt, while there is not even a program yet.”

But what Omtzigt does not score points with his supporters is that he is considering participating in only a limited part of the constituencies. In such a case, Omtzigt’s party cannot be ticked everywhere in the voting booth, much to the disappointment of voters who want to vote for him. 87 percent of those voters would be sorry if they can’t check their party in November, one shows flash poll of the EenVandaag Opinion Panel On. See also Bureaucracy: Marco Buschmann wants to noticeably reduce costs

“Now that he has opted for his own party, he must also go for it. This reticence radiates fear”, an Omtzigt voter responds to the opinion panel. For many Omtzigt voters, the lack of NSC on the voting form could be a possible reason to definitively drop out of politics: “Ridiculous, I don’t think it is democratic if it is determined in advance who I can vote for. Then I’m done with politics.”

The fact that other parties will not be cheering for Pieter Omtzigt’s participation in the parliamentary elections is beyond doubt, according to opinion pollster Peter Kanne of I&O Research. He laughs: ,,This is disaster scenario number one for many. Parties on both the left and right of Omtzigt are affected by this,” he says. “We know from previous research that BBB, PvdA-GroenLinks, VVD, PVV, SP and Volt can suffer from it, in fact only SGP remains stable.” See also 'We cannot keep producing new bicycle batteries all the time, that causes major environmental problems'





Also ‘at the SP they will pinch him’, Kanne suspects. “Because things aren’t going well there. That will be a very marginal game and also at Forum for Democracy and JA21 they are already in the corner where the blows fall. Participation of Omtzigt is another push down.”

At the same time, Kanne emphasizes that the loss of other parties depends very much on what Pieter Omtzigt comes up with in terms of content. “Because the people who want to vote for him are now so diverse, he will also disappoint voters,” he explains.

Kanne expects that some of those voters who may now seem to fall for Omtzigt will still drop out. ,,You cannot make voters at BBB and PvdA-GroenLinks happy.” On a subject such as nitrogen and farmers, Omtzigt seems to ‘not blindly choose the side of the farmers’. “Omtzigt knows that something has to be done about nitrogen. It is possible that some of the people he now takes from the BBB will later lose again.” See also Alpine restaurant causes a stir: "Wutwirt" opens "only for Austrians"

