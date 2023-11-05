In the first TV debate on RTL, Pieter Omtzigt still refused to answer the question of whether he wants to become prime minister. Next week he threatens to leave the same channel. VVD party leader Dilan Yesilgöz calls his election manifesto ‘a menu without prices’. And GroenLinks-PvdA leader Frans Timmermans is now distancing himself from his own election manifesto.

#Omtzigt #leaning #canceling #RTL #debate #Timmermans #distancing #programme