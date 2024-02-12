coalition discussions / With videoAfter days of absence, Pieter Omtzigt suddenly appeared at informant Ronald Plasterk's office on Monday morning. The NSC leader acknowledges that his farewell to this information round was 'not chic'. “I wouldn't do it this way again.” He is now proposing a minority cabinet of PVV, VVD and BBB.
Niels Klaassen
Latest update:
12-02-24, 12:43
