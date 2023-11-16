PodcastIt is high time to first think about the rights of Dutch households that cannot get a home instead of the rights of migrants. This is what Pieter Omtzigt says in the last episode of the special election edition of the podcast Politics Close. “If we do not focus on migration, we will not solve the housing shortage.”
Wouter Peer
Latest update:
4:20 PM
