Pieter Omtzigt does not want to return to the CDA. Last week, that party had made an ultimate glue attempt with Omtzigt in the deepest secrecy. But he will not return to the CDA, his spokeswoman said.



In a tweet, Omtzigt writes: "As has been said before, the book with the CDA is closed. But of course I would like to continue working with all parties to realize my ideas and ideals for the Netherlands." He concludes with a photo from a quay in Friesland. Greetings from beautiful Friesland. Omtzigt is still considering setting up his own party. He would make an announcement about that sometime in the next few days. CDA party chairman Huibers asked Omtzigt in a letter last Wednesday to discuss a new collaboration, insiders confirm. The top of the CDA speaks of 'the letter of reconciliation'.

In the letter, Huibers also apologizes for how the CDA has dealt with Omtzigt in the past. The party chairman also wants to make those apologies personally during a conversation, writes Huibers. In the letter, Omtzigt is praised as one of the first in politics who realized what was ‘wrong’ in politics in The Hague.

In the letter, the CDA mainly explains that Omtzigt is welcome to come back as a Member of Parliament for that party. Other options are also mentioned. Should Omtzigt decide to start his own party, cooperation would also be possible. For example, Omtzigt would be allowed to use CDA employees as a one-man faction. Or would the CDA want to talk about possible cooperation with Omtzigt's new party.



Omtzigt left the CDA in 2021, still furious. He had lost the party leadership election to Hugo de Jonge, but when he dropped out, the party put forward Wopke Hoekstra instead of Omtzigt. It made Omtzigt feel undervalued and opposed.

The CDA would not have Omtzigt in mind for the leadership of the party, although that is not mentioned in the letter. On August 14, the board wants to present one candidate to the CDA members.

Candidates

According to insiders, CDA MPs Henri Bontenbal (40) and Derk Boswijk (34) have put themselves forward as candidates. Some CDA members think they are too young and unknown. They plead for CDA minister Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs) or Nijmegen mayor Hubert Bruls. He would like to, but it is unclear whether he has applied.

It is not surprising that the CDA hoped for a reconciliation: the ties between Pieter Omtzigt and the CDA were never one hundred percent cut. Even though he left two years ago with a fierce argument and has been a one-man faction ever since. Departments in the country are still pushing for reconciliation and CDA members are helping him with his current work. For example, CDA members form the board of the foundation that collects money for him and a former colleague from the CDA parliamentary group is his spokesperson.

CDA party chairman Hans Huibers climbed into the pen to strengthen ties with Omtzigt again. © ANP / ANP



But a return to the CDA? ,,That book is closed," Omtzigt said earlier. The wounds are therefore deep. The immediate reason for his departure was an explosive memo he wrote to a CDA committee that investigated the dramatic parliamentary elections of March 2021. That memo leaked and read like a declaration of war on the then party board.

Omtzigt wrote again that the party leader elections between him and Hugo de Jonge in 2020 would have been unfair, that he was put in front of the block when De Jonge then left and Wopke Hoekstra took over as party leader. That he was taunted by CDA employees. And to make matters worse, he accused Hoekstra of having adjusted the election program under pressure from wealthy donors.

quarrel

When the evaluation committee released its report in July 2021, committee chair Liesbeth Spies said that the elections had been lost due to ‘mutual quarrels and distrust’. And although she said she did not want to blame anyone for this, she also said that some CDA members were waiting for an apology from Omtzigt. Not a shred of evidence had been found of his allegations. For example, then party chairman Marnix van Rij said about Omtzigt’s claim that Hitler mustaches were drawn on his election posters: “It’s just not true.”

But two years later, almost everyone who pulled the strings has left. Hoekstra has announced his departure. Party chairman Pieter Heerma will not return after the elections. Hugo de Jonge does not want to be on the electoral list and there is now a whole new party board.

Reason for current party chairman Hans Huibers to make an ultimate attempt just before the new parliamentary elections to restore ties with potential vote gun Omtzigt. The self-employed MP who is still struggling with the after-effects of a burnout has still not made it known what he will do: quit or set up his own party. But if he sets up his own party, opinion polls predict him a monstrous victory, while the CDA is in danger of being wiped out.

With the departure of Wopke Hoekstra as party leader, obstacles to Omtzigt’s return are also gone. © ANP



Young

In the meantime, the CDA simply has to prepare for the election campaign. With Hoekstra’s departure, a new party leader must be appointed in August.

According to insiders, CDA MPs Henri Bontenbal (40) and Derk Boswijk (34) have therefore put themselves forward as candidates. The two have mutually agreed that the loser will support the winner. Yet there are also CDA members who are involved in the search for a new leader, who would prefer to appoint more experienced politicians as leaders. They think Boswijk and Bontenbal are too young and too unknown to tempt voters in the political center to choose the CDA again.

One of them says: “Party chairman Huibers rumbles on with his renewal agenda, without looking back or looking at whether the political landscape has changed in the meantime.”

For that reason, the current CDA minister Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs) is also being looked at. She could take on the gauntlet against the VVD candidate Dilan Yesilgöz. CDA members think Van Gennip is stronger than Yesilgöz in terms of content.

The CDA camp also praises Nijmegen mayor Hubert Bruls, who has been in that post for eleven years. He was chairman of the Security Council until this spring. He would like to, but it is unclear whether he has applied.

