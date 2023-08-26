Omtzigt’s participation in the upcoming elections will lead to a restructuring of the political landscape, the research shows. The New Social Contract would thus pose an electoral threat to almost all other parties.

The current caretaker government parties are all losing ground with the predicted proportions. For the CDA, Omzigt’s old party, a historically low 3 seats is expected, while the party now has 15 seats. D66 drops from 24 to 7 seats. 22 seats are predicted for the VVD; 12 less than the party currently owns. The damage to the ChristenUnie is minor: from 5 to 4 seats.

The parties that would stick closest to NSC are the merger party Pvda/GroenLinks (28 seats, 11 more than the parties now have together) and the VVD (22 seats).

BBB, last year still the largest, also seems to have to give up a lot with a total of 13 seats. That is 8 fewer than in the previous I&O survey.

