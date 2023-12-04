With videoAfter the difficult first week, Ronald Plasterk hopes to get the exploration out of the doldrums with conversations in pairs. They will start, although VVD and NSC are certainly not keen on a cabinet with the PVV. Pieter Omtzigt accidentally showed a note on Monday that emphasizes this even more. And Geert Wilders left a completely different impression than last week.
Niels Klaassen, Hanneke Keultjes
Latest update:
04-12-23, 18:34
