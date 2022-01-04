Djokovic gets vaccination exemption and can go to Australian Open Tennis player Novak Djokovic has received an exemption permit from the Australian government and will participate in the Australian Open from January 17. He writes that on Tuesday on his Instagram page. The tennis player opposes mandatory vaccination and refuses to say whether he has been vaccinated. With the permit, he can circumvent the vaccination obligation for travelers to Australia. The country has very strict entry rules in the fight against further spread of the corona virus. All participants in the first grand slam tournament of the year are expected to make their vaccination status public. Djokovic refuses to do so and invokes his right to privacy. His father mentioned the condition earlier “blackmail”. The world number one came under fire in the summer of 2020, after several participants in a tennis tournament organized by him in the Balkans tested positive. The criticism was that the tournament organization would have taken hardly any measures to prevent infections. Djokovic flies to Australia on Tuesday, with the exemption in hand. Tennis player Novak Djokovic is allowed to participate in the Australian Open, although his vaccination status remains unknown. Photo Bernat Armangue/AP

OMT: room for relaxation at the end of January, provided enough booster shots have been put The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) sees room for relaxation of the corona measures from the end of January, when the booster campaign must be completed. That is what the OMT writes in its most recent advice to the outgoing cabinet, which was published Monday evening. The condition is that enough Dutch people get their extra vaccinations on time. Outgoing minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health, CDA) said on Monday that the turnout for the booster campaign has been disappointing for the time being. The OMT also expects a “wave of infections” with a view to the reopening of primary and secondary education from Monday 10 January. According to model calculations, the peak will occur at the end of January. The infections will decrease again from the beginning of February, the advisory body continues. The OMT notes that Omikron is less sickening, but still expects an increase in the number of hospital admissions, “expected from mid-January”. This is because Omikron spreads very quickly. The variant “causes in a short time for more infections, of which fewer people are admitted in percentage terms,” ​​writes the OMT, but because of the “high number of infections” there is a risk of “care overload”. In addition, there is still quite a bit of “uncertainty” surrounding Omikron. For example, it is still not clear how great the risk of hospital and ICU admission is after infection with the new variant.

Bonaire tightens rules after an increase in corona infections Bonaire will introduce stricter corona measures from Tuesday due to a rapid increase in the number of infections. Lieutenant Governor Edison Rijna has that on Monday announced, it writes Antillean Newspaper. The tightening applies until at least Friday 4 February. The most important tightening up includes, for example, that outdoor events may take place with a maximum of fifty visitors, each with a fixed seat; singing and dancing is not allowed. This maximum number of visitors also applies to funerals and weddings. The closing time for catering stays at midnight, and patrons are allowed to seat a maximum of four adults at a table. Churches are strongly advised not to allow singing. On Monday, 262 new corona cases were registered, a week earlier there were still 103 new cases. The hospitals are not overloaded for the time being: four corona patients are currently in hospital. Rijna has said that Omikron has been diagnosed in 50 to 60 percent of new cases. He therefore expects a further increase in the number of infections. He also fears more hospital admissions. The Lieutenant Governor therefore calls on people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot. Bonaire is tightening the corona rules for at least a month. Photo Press agency Meter / ANP

PSV also cancels training camp after ‘part of the selection’ tests positive Following Feyenoord, PSV also canceled the training camp in Spain on Tuesday because “part of the selection” tested positive for the corona virus. The club reports this in a statement on Tuesday statement. A spokesperson does not want to say how many infections are involved and whether it concerns players or staff. The players and trainer Roger Schmidt would fly to the Spanish town of Marbella on Tuesday to prepare for the second half of the season there until mid-January. Instead, the selection will train in the coming days at its own training complex De Herdgang. PSV, the leader of the Eredivisie, will play an away game against FC Groningen on Sunday 16 January. Schmidt’s selection has one point more than national champion Ajax. Last weekend Feyenoord also canceled the training camp in Spain due to a number of positive tests.

18-year-olds can also make an appointment for a booster The last group of adults can also make an appointment for a vaccination with a booster shot. Outgoing minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health, CDA) announces Tuesday morning that everyone born in 2003 has their turn. This means that the last age group can also make an appointment for the booster with the eighteen-year-olds. A condition for making an appointment is that the last injection must have been placed at least three months ago. Also read: The Netherlands would rather be very precise than fast with the boosters

During a corona press conference in mid-December, De Jonge already expressed the hope that people over eighteen could be boosted in January. The minister then announced a “maximum acceleration” of the booster campaign, after the Netherlands lagged behind other European countries for months. The cabinet hopes to complete the booster campaign in the second half of January, in order to stem the advance of the Omikron variant.

Corona pass is still valid for nine months from 1 February after the last shot The Dutch corona pass will have an expiration date from 1 February. A spokesperson for outgoing minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Health, CDA) confirms this on Tuesday. If you want a valid pass, you must opt ​​for a booster nine months after the last shot in the first vaccination series. With this decision — which has yet to be submitted to the House of Representatives — the cabinet wants to comply with European rules. In order to do that, you must the law in which the temporary corona measures are laid down are changed. According to the spokesperson, the amendment to the law will be sent to the House in the short term. De Jonge wants to introduce the 2G system in the Netherlands, in his own words to allow the lockdown to continue “no longer than strictly necessary”. 2G means that only people who have been vaccinated or cured of a corona infection can access non-essential shops and services, such as catering. The House still has to consider the law that regulates this. For the time being, there does not appear to be a parliamentary majority in favor of the proposal. The European Commission announced in December that European corona passes are valid for 270 days after the last corona vaccination. Member States were requested to align national rules with European ones.

Nearly a thousand Dutch people who returned from Austria tested positive last week Relatively many travelers who recently returned from a winter sports area tested positive for the corona virus on their return to the Netherlands last week. Of all the people who tested positive between December 27 and January 3, 964 had been in Austria in the two weeks before, about 16 percent of the total. The National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) confirms this on Tuesday after reporting the AD and the ANP news agency. With 740 positive tests last week, a relatively large number of cases could be traced back to France, also a popular ski and snowboard destination. This was followed by Belgium with 682 positive tests, Germany (669), Spain (605) and Italy (339). RIVM will publish all corona figures from last week later in the day. The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) signals in a Monday published advice to the outgoing cabinet ‘a large increase in reports of positively tested persons who have recently traveled to the Netherlands from abroad’. The advisory body also expects this number to increase further in the coming weeks and months and therefore advocates an advice to international travelers to take a second self-test five days after arrival in the Netherlands. Winter sports enthusiasts in the ski area of ​​the Austrian Tyrol. Photo Lex van Lieshout/ANP