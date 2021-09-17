Virologist Marion Koopmans and IC doctor Diederik Gommers of the Outbreak Management Team (OMT) want no relaxation of the corona rules if mayors and entrepreneurs do not intend to enforce the corona pass strictly.











In conversation with Tijs van den Brink on the Virus Facts (EO) podcast, they warn of a new corona wave. Koopmans says that the number of corona infections can go in the wrong direction if the corona pass is not checked.

“The corona measures have only been relaxed, because the corona pass must be used, otherwise that would not have happened,” said Koopmans. ,,If the intention is that we are going to do it and it sometimes goes wrong, then it’s fine. But now it is immediately said that they will continue with the relaxation, but not with the pass.”

Warn

“This is really not possible,” said the chairman of the Dutch association of IC doctors Diederik Gommers. “As an expert, you give advice. And then the mayors say ‘we are not going to do it, but we will continue with the relaxation’.” Gommers says that there would have been no relaxation without a corona pass. The doctor wants to warn in time. “I want there to be IC beds for emergencies in January as well.”

Gommers and Koopmans tell Van den Brink that they would have given different advice if they had known that enforcement would not be enforced. A number of mayors have already said that they will not be strict about the use of the corona pass in the catering industry. That is an important condition for letting go of the distancing measures in cafes or restaurants.

