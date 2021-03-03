A presidential grant in the amount of almost 1.9 million rubles was received by the Rock Climbing for All project in Omsk. The money was used to buy a new climbing wall with large terrain and a sports complex for training. Not only professionals will be able to study, but also amateurs, schoolchildren and young children.

According to the head coach of the regional climbing team Alexander Ginzhul, who leads IA “OMSKREGION”, the uniqueness of the new climbing wall is that it has positive slope angles and a large overhang. Professional athletes have been practicing on it for several months, and the results are already noticeable – athletes become prize-winners and get into the Russian national team.

The agency notes that in addition to the practical benefits of the new equipment, there is also a scientific one. Research is being carried out within the framework of the grant. Students speak with his conclusions at conferences of various levels.

Rock climbing as an Olympic sport is actively developing in the Omsk region. Every year more than 5 thousand people take part in mass sports and recreational events organized by the climbing federation of the Omsk region. New children’s and youth groups are opening, new coaches and instructors are being prepared. At the moment, the city has three new multifunctional climbing walls.

In December 2020, the Russian Climbing Federation announced that the Russian Federation will retain the right to host the World Championship and other international climbing competitions scheduled for 2021. According to the sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency against domestic sports, which came into force on Thursday, Russia has been banned from holding the World Championships, the Olympic and Paralympic Games for two years. At the same time, the transfer of the tournament is possible only under certain conditions.