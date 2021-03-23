In the formations and military units of the Omsk missile association, located from the Krasnoyarsk Territory to the Irkutsk Region, vaccination against coronavirus is actively continuing. The second component of the Sputnik V vaccine is administered to servicemen.

In addition to strategic missilemen, family members of military personnel, as well as civilian personnel of military units and residents of the garrisons of the Strategic Missile Forces, are also vaccinated.

About 2 thousand servicemen are vaccinated on a voluntary basis every day.

Before the start of the procedure, participants in the vaccination undergo the necessary medical examination by a doctor, and upon completion, each vaccinated person receives a special certificate.

In February, the Strategic Missile Forces received more than 30,000 doses of Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V).

On February 10, military medics of the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RMK) completed the vaccination of the Russian military at the Joint Russian-Turkish Center, which is deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan.