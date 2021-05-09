The Minister of Health of the Omsk Region, Alexander Murakhovsky, went missing after he went hunting. This is reported by “Commercial News” with reference to several of its own sources.

According to the newspaper, 49-year-old Murakhovsky left for the forest on an ATV on May 7 and did not return. His acquaintances tried to find a man on their own, but after almost a day they reported the incident to the police.

At the moment, the personnel of the Bolsheukovsky police station, Rosgvardia officers, hunting inspectors and local residents are looking for a high-ranking official, later additional forces from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and volunteers will join them. Helicopters are also involved in the search operation.

Mukharovsky became the head of the Ministry of Health of the Omsk Region in November 2020. Prior to that, he worked as the chief physician at the Omsk emergency hospital №1.