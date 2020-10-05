The head of the Omsk region, Alexander Burkov, tested positive for coronavirus. He announced this on Monday, October 5, on his Instagram page.

According to him, he passed testing the day before in preparation for the event. “There are no symptoms and I feel good, but I got a positive result,” the official explained. As the official added, he will go to home mode and work remotely.

Also, the 53-year-old politician urged everyone to take care of themselves and loved ones. “Observe the requirements of sanitary standards: do not ignore the mask mode and social distance. All health! ” – he concluded.

As writes “Gazeta.ru”, Burkov fulfills all the recommendations of doctors.

An increase in the incidence of COVID-19 has been observed in the Omsk region since last week. By decision of the operational headquarters, the high alert mode in the region, involving the wearing of masks and other measures, was extended until October 30.

In the region, on October 1, a decrease was recorded in certain classes of secondary schools closed for quarantine.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.