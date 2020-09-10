Berlin believes that the lifetime of Alexei Navalny was saved by Omsk docs and airplane pilots who made an emergency touchdown. The German newspaper Die Zeit writes about this, citing sources.

“The truth that he’s nonetheless alive, they are saying in Berlin, was related solely with a sequence of joyful circumstances, similar to the fast response of the pilot who crashed the automotive, in addition to the docs in Omsk,” the newspaper writes.

Associated supplies

As Die Zeit clarifies, Berlin doesn’t take into account it doubtless that overseas particular companies operated on Russian territory. Such an choice is “unthinkable” provided that Navalny was consistently beneath surveillance.

Earlier, Germany refused to switch proof within the Navalny case to Russia. It’s famous that Berlin handed over the outcomes of the samples to the Navalny OPCW, which incorporates Russia. Germany did this as a result of the Novichok poisoning was in violation of the chemical weapons settlement.

Alexei Navalny grew to become unwell on the morning of August 20 throughout a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the airplane urgently landed in Omsk. On August 22, the Russian was taken to the Berlin clinic “Charite”. The docs advised concerning the poisoning with a substance from the “Novichok” group. Russian docs insist that no poisonous substances had been detected in his physique earlier than Navalny was taken overseas. On September 7, Navalny was taken out of a coma.