The Omsk medical community believes that the doctors involved in treating Alexei Navalny coped with the task, despite the “hype” around the patient. However, they do not plan to bring Navalny to justice for his accusations against doctors and comparing them with “agents who kill people”. This is stated in a statement published on website Omsk branch of the trade union.

Related materials

“Only medical compassion and understanding that the patient has not so long ago gone through a difficult period in life, stop us in the harshest assessments of what was said and from procedural actions. The insult was inflicted not only on the doctors of a single hospital, but also on the whole Omsk medicine, ”the doctors answered. The fact that Navalny is on the mend is considered to be the merit of Russian doctors in the Omsk emergency hospital No. 1.

The statement also notes that Navalny’s case was extraordinary, but not the most unique. “Navalny has yet to rethink what has happened, as well as adjust his habits, become more attentive to his health,” the doctors emphasized.

Earlier, Navalny gave an interview to German media, in which, in particular, he said that the head doctor of the hospital in Omsk is worse than secret agents who kill people. The head physician of the Moscow hospital No. 71, TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov answered the opposition’s statements. He said that if Russian doctors wanted Navalny to die, he would “have died on the first day.” The medic is confident that Navalny must be held accountable for libel and insults.

Navalny became ill on board the plane flying from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20. The liner urgently sat down in Omsk, Navalny was hospitalized in a local hospital and put into an artificial coma. On August 22, the patient was transported to a German clinic, European doctors announced that he had been poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. Russian experts claimed that they did not find traces of poisons in the patient’s body.