Residents of Omsk can take care of dogs at the municipal animal shelter or simply help walk the dogs. This was reported by the press service of the city administration.

Now there are more than 450 dogs in the shelter, of which about 100 are seriously ill, old and aggressive. There are also 20 puppies living there, for whom they are looking for a new home.

As noted by IA “Omskregion”, every Omsk resident can come to the shelter by prior arrangement. Guardianship of a dog is formalized by an agreement, according to which the institution undertakes to provide constant care, feeding and medical care for the pet.

You can find out more detailed information in the "Municipal Animal Shelter" group.

