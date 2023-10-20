Omroep Zwart will be presenting a new music program from November 15, called That’s my jam. It is the first time that the broadcaster, which was founded in 2020, broadcasts such an entertainment show. A third season of Podium Zwart can also be seen in a new guise on NPO 3 from November 3. This means that two music programs from the broadcaster can be seen this autumn.
