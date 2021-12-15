Last year, PC users received Omori, an RPG that wowed audiences on this platform. Now, during the Indie World Showcase of Nintendo, This title has been confirmed to debut on Switch in Spring 2022.

Omori is a game created by Omocat, a digital artist who was responsible for much of the development, history and visual style of this title. It is important to mention that, although the trailer looks lovely, this is a psychological horror RPG.

Via: Indie World Showcase.