The txuriurdin team was greatly affected by the casualties in the last stretch of the last transfer market. Even so, they knew how to recover and have achieved an extraordinary winning streak in the league championship that ended last weekend.
Champions League by Movistar plus
Despite having multiple casualties, the txuriurdin team starts as favorites to continue consolidating their first place in a group in which, a priori, they were not favorites. Imanol Alguacil’s team has accumulated four wins in four games, and except for surprise, they will add their fifth tomorrow night. The Basque team will be without Umar Sadiq, Mohamed Ali Cho, Ander Martín, Merquelanz and Mikel Oyarzabal.
It is possible that the Basque coach rotates in some demarcations to try to arrive as fresh as possible to the league duel that he will face this weekend against a team that aspires to the same as the Anoeta team: Real Betis.
They are completing a season above expectations, because right now they lead their group and are fourth in the national league championship. At the beginning of the season they set themselves the goal of qualifying for the Europa League.
Uzoho, Lang, Lecjaks, Matthews, Hector Yuste, Cassama, Charalompous, Pappoulis, Ansarifard, Bruno, Loizou
Remiro, Gorosabel, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Diego Rico, Zubimendi, David Silva, Brais Méndez, Merino, Kubo and Carlos Fernández
Omonia Nicosia 0-2 Royal Society
