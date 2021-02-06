The former head of the village of Novokuli in Dagestan, Abakar Kaplanov, was killed by his fellow countrymen over a land dispute. The second cousin of the deceased, Ramzan Sultanov, said this in an interview with REN TV.

“Today at 21:00 he was driven into the Sovetsky District of the ROVD. An application was written to him about some land. The murder was committed by his fellow countrymen from the village of Novokuli. 38 rounds of ammunition were fired by two riot policemen, ”the man said, adding that Kaplanov was not a conflict. The version of the land dispute is also confirmed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic in its Instagram…

As specifies Baza, there were 36 shots – two riot policemen fired 18 bullets each. That is how many cartridges are in the clip of Yarygin’s service pistol.

As reported in the press service of the National Guard for the region, the department will make every effort to investigate the incident. Police Major General Magomed Baachilov, head of the Rosgvardia Directorate for the Republic of Dagestan, arrived at the scene of the crime.

Earlier it was reported that the former head of the Novokuli village was shot dead in the office of the head of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sovetsky District Department of Internal Affairs of Makhachkala. According to Baza, the killers were riot police. A crowd of Kaplanov’s friends and relatives gathered outside the department building.