The Dutch Omoda is not happy with the arrival of a Chinese car brand called Omoda.

As a new car brand, you first have to work on your brand awareness, but that is not necessary at Omoda. Omoda is already an established brand name in the Netherlands. Only not as a car brand, but as a clothing brand.

So there will be two Omodas, because the Chinese car brand Omoda will enter the Dutch market next year. They do this with – you'll never guess – an electric crossover. Parent company Chery is also launching two other brands in the Netherlands for the occasion: Exlantix and Jaecoo. It will not stop, not by itself.

Nobody is waiting for another Chinese car brand, and certainly not Omoda (the clothing brand). They don't like it that another company is running away with their name, which they have been using for 23 years.

However, Omoda (the car brand) sees no problems. They are active in a completely different industry than Omoda (the clothing brand). So confusion will not arise so quickly. Until Omoda (the car brand) launches their own clothing line of course…

Omda (the clothing brand) has already contacted Omoda (the car brand), but that yielded no results. That is why they have now started a procedure to object to the registration of the trademark. They are a bit late with this, because the new Omoda is already registered in the Benelux.

Whether Omoda (the clothing brand) can do something against Omoda (the car brand)? That remains to be seen, but we'll see. In any case, Omoda's car will appear on the market next year. Whether it's called Omoda or not doesn't matter much. The people who buy these types of cars don't look at the brand anyway.

