As predicted, Omoda an independent line of Chirey has launched on the market in new Omoda O5 2024a compact car with which it seeks to strengthen its range of products in the Mexican automotive market.

This vehicle seeks to compete with other little-known Chinese vehicles in the country, such as the JAC J7 and MG GT. Likewise, it seeks to be a high-quality alternative to brands such as Volkswagen Jetta, Nissan Sentra, Toyota Corolla and others.

According to what was reported by Chirey’s own independent company Omoda O5 will go on pre-sale on May 1, 2023 through its official website.

Customers who purchase a unit through these mechanisms will receive various benefits. Like a year of free service and more. Regarding the price, it has been said that Omoda O5 will be priced at $399,000 Mexican pesos in its basic version and $455,000 pesos in its most equipped version.

Omoda O5 Features

Although Omoda O5 will have will be equipped with a 1.5LT Turbo of four cylinders which will allow the development of 144 hp and 168 lb-ft connected to a CVT transmission.

This vehicle will have great security, as it will be equipped with six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic parking brake with auto-hold, electronic stability program (ESP).

Likewise, it will have additional security attributes for passengers such as; mechanical safety for children in rear doors, tire pressure and temperature monitoring system in tires.

In the comfort section, Omoda O5 offers a multifunctional steering wheel with height adjustment, four 10.25″ digital instruments and a 10.25″ screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as synthetic leather upholstered seats.