The sales strategy of Omoda and Jaecoo in Italy is taking shape. The new brand of the Chery Group has in fact officially entered the Italian market with Omoda 5, already available for orders and Jaecoo 7 which will be available from September, while also announcing the network of partner dealers that will support the brand in its operations in our country.

Omoda and Jaecoo’s Strategy

Omoda and Jaecoo have thus chosen to rely on a network of partners with dealers throughout the country. As explained by the Chinese brand, the sales network has been “built to offer an impeccable purchasing experience and after-sales service. The dealerships, set up with graphics and furnishings that reflect the style and values ​​of the Omoda and Jaecoo brands, offer a modern and welcoming environment and professional and personalized advice for choosing the vehicle best suited to the needs of each customer. The showrooms, strategically located throughout the area with the annexed assistance centers, guarantee rapid and efficient maintenance and repair services with original spare parts and cutting-edge technologies.“

Partner dealerships

So where can you buy Omoda and Jaecoo? Here is the network of dealers that the Chinese brand of the Chery Group will rely on: Ambrosi, Amica & C., Autocity Lecce Srl, Autoingros Torino, Autoserenissima 3.0, Autostar Flaminia, Autoteam, Brandini, Carraro, Clerici Auto, Comer Sud, Contauto Due, De Bona, Errepiu, Euromotor Automobili, Galdieri Auto, GE Group, Gino, Bossoni Group, Ferrari Group, Lodauto, Mocautogroup, Ms Auto, Paradiso, Pasquarelli Auto, Pieralisi F.lli, Prezioso Federico, Venus.