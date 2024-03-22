The Chery group is preparing to land on the Italian market with two brands and as many models: this is Omoda 5 and Jaecoo J7. Two cars in some ways similar from some points of view, and diametrically opposed from others: both will have a price that will be between 35 and 40,000 euros (these are only estimates, nothing official yet), but they are aimed at different customers (younger and more carefree Omoda, more faithful to comfort and Jaecoo tradition), embrace different levels of electrification and will arrive in our country between the third and fourth quarter of the year.

Omoda 5 and Jaecoo J7 live

We were able to admire it live a prototype for each of these two models, albeit not yet in the guise in which we will see them on the road: as for Jaecoo we were faced with a version of the model for the Mexican market, with different specifications from those we will see in Europe, while as regards Omoda it was a prototype pre-production. But that didn't stop us from attending one first general overview relating to what we can expect from these two models, which in terms of ambition have nothing to envy of their direct competitors.

Omoda 5 DRINK

Let's start with Omoda 5, which combines a modern and distinctive external look, enclosed in dimensions of 4.4 meters long, 1.8 meters wide and 1.5 meters high with interiors dedicated to technology and comfort, as evidenced by the cantilevered panel on the dashboard which incorporates two curved screens, one of which is 10.25″ placed behind the steering wheel dedicated to the instruments and one 12.3″ placed in a central position which houses the infotainment system. The heart of Omoda 5 is his electric powertrain: the synchronous and permanent magnet motor located at the front delivers 150 kW of system power and 340 Nm of torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.8 seconds and a maximum reachable speed of 170 km /h. Autonomy chapter: we talk about approx 430 kilometers and consumption equal to 15.6 kWh per 100 km, thanks to an LFP-type battery with a capacity of 62 kWh (it can be recharged from 30% to 80% in 28 minutes).

Jaecoo J7 ICE

Compared to Omoda 5, Jaecoo J7 confirms technological and comfortable interiors but presents a more evocative design, being, as mentioned, oriented towards a different market target. The Jaecoo J7 line-up for the Italian market is based on one thermal motorization: in fact, the SUV in question is powered by a 1.6-litre supercharged four-cylinder engine capable of developing 108 kW of power, combined with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox and the intelligent all-wheel drive AWD. We are talking about an SUV that adapts perfectly to any driving context, it is no coincidence that the driver can have three driving programs dedicated to driving on the road and four to driving on surfaces or in hostile conditions.

Strategy for the Italian market

The ambitions of the Chery group with Omoda and Jaecoo in Italy they don't stop here: the launch of the Omoda 5 in the ICE and 100% electric version and the Jaecoo J7 in the ICE and plug-in hybrid version will be followed by a series of new models ready to conquer customers in our country, and we are talking about the Jaecoo J8 in the plug hybrid version -in but also of two completely new vehicles, such as Omoda 3 and Jaecoo J9. With a clear and linear common objective: offer Italian consumers a choice of young models, capable of competing on the market and technologically advanced.