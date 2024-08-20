Omoda and Jaecoo continue their global expansion. In early August, the Chinese brand of the Chery Group held a press conference on the theme “The Wait is Over” at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The event marked a significant step in the brand’s expansion into the Thai market with the establishment of a local branch where the latest strategic initiatives were presented. 750 guests, including the country’s leading media, automotive industry Key Opinion Leaders and dealer representatives, gathered to celebrate the event. The Omoda 5 EV and Jaecoo 6 were unveiled at the event.

Omoda and Jaecoo’s strategies

The press conference also garnered the attention and support of the Ministry of Industry of Thailand. Pailin Tiensuwan, Secretary to the Minister, and many other high-level government officials attended the event, witnessing the historic moment for Omoda and Jaecoo. At the press conference, Chen Chunqing, Vice President of Chery International, the parent company of the Group, highlighted the importance of Thailand as the largest automotive market in ASEAN and the hub of automotive manufacturing in Southeast Asia, highlighting its vast development potential. Omoda and Jaecoo is dedicated to enhancing the driving experience with the goal of going “beyond the car” and providing excellent products and services. The brand intends to continue to promote the development of a localized operating system in Thailand, leveraging its world-class industrial chain and core technology advantages to provide outstanding mobility choices to Thai users.

The 100% electric off-road vehicle

Alongside the Omoda 5 EV, also known in detail in Italy, Jaecoo 6, the brand’s first 100% electric off-road vehicle, also made its debut. Its elegant design with square lines aims to create a cutting-edge “trendy-off” means of transport for young users. This model is equipped with an all-aluminum body and new specific shock absorbers. With the support of Prodif’s top team for chassis tuning and intelligent electronic control of the four-wheel drive