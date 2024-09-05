The Omoda and Jaecoo brand continues to grow in the market, reaching 146,383 units sold from January to date and exceeding 20,000 units per month for 4 consecutive months. Since its debut in April last year, the brand’s sales have grown rapidly, reaching a cumulative total of 307,954 units.

Global Expansion

In the process of continuously expanding into global markets, Omoda and Jaecoo brand has already been launched in 27 countries and regions and achieved rapid growth with excellent reputation, demonstrating extraordinary vitality. The upcoming International User Summit in October will be another important milestone in the history of the brand’s development. At this grand event, Omoda and Jaecoo will join forces with global partners to jointly discuss future mobility trends and challenges, and share the brand’s latest achievements and strategic plans in innovation and green construction.

Omoda and Jaecoo continues to grow

In addition to its expansion in Europe, the Chery group brand has also continued to expand its network globally, with the arrival in Malaysia and Thailand, quickly exceeding 1,000 units sold in the first country. After participating in several automotive events in Brazil, Omoda and Jaecoo are preparing to debut at the South African Auto Festival with several of their models Omoda 5, C9, Jaecoo J6 and J7.