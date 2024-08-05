The arrival of Omoda and Jaecoo in Europe and Italy is accompanied by the desire of the Chery group brand to guarantee future customers a solid base to turn to in case of need once they have purchased one of the brand’s models. This is thanks to a widespread sales and assistance network with 40 dealers on the territory, a national logistics center able to supply spare parts within 24 hours of the dealer order (48 hours for the islands) and an exceptional warranty package for all vehicles sold in Italy.

Omoda and Jaecoo at the customer’s service

From this point of view, Omoda and Jaecoo offer some specific warranty conditions to encourage customers to choose the brand’s cars. For example, the extended warranty on the engine and paintwork: all Omoda & Jaecoo vehicles sold in Italy have a 7-year or 150,000-kilometer warranty, with unlimited mileage coverage for the first 3 years. The paintwork is guaranteed for 3 years, while protection against corrosion and rust is extended to 12 years. Or the warranty on spare parts and electrical components, with the Chinese brand guaranteeing the availability of spare parts for 10 years, with a 3-year/unlimited mileage warranty on original spare parts (excluding parts subject to wear). For electric vehicles, critical components such as the traction motor and the battery are covered for 8 years or 160,000 kilometers (the battery up to 75% of its charging capacity). However, it is always good to underline that the warranty only covers original parts and equipment of the vehicle. Excluded from coverage are items subject to normal wear and tear such as brake pads, wipers and belts. The warranty does not cover damage caused by misuse, accidents or lack of maintenance. A full list of exclusions and conditions is available at all Omoda & Jaecoo dealerships and in the official vehicle documentation.