The Italian market is preparing to welcome the new Omoda 5, a C-segment SUV from the Chinese brand which is part of the Chery group. The new high-wheeled model will fit into a very competitive context by focusing on a complete offering both in terms of equipment and technology. After having told you about it in preview, here are 5 things to know for Omoda 5.

1. Distinctive design

Stylistically, the Omoda 5 follows the Art in Motion philosophywith a very expressive front end resulting from a very generous grille with a very particular texture in which diamond profiles stand out. Full LED daytime running lights very thin, they contribute to making the front view of the car distinctive, with the vertical headlights and air intakes completing the picture.

2. Sports C segment

The silhouette winks at the world of SUV coupés, with the roofline that lowers and ends with a spoiler. At the rear we find a luminous element that runs along the entire tailgate and integrates the specific lettering. The rims are 18″ while the overall length is 4.40 meters with a wheelbase of 2.63 meters.

3. Tech interiors for Omoda 5

The interiors of Omoda 5 are technological and welcoming. The dashboard it is dominated by the 20.5″ digital panel which integrates both the infotainment system display and the instrument panel, both 10.2″. The software developed internally by the Chery group allows integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Intelligent Voice Assistant.

4. Engine

Under the skin, Omoda 5 brings a gift a 1.6 four-cylinder engine capable of delivering 145 kW of power (197 HP) and 290 Nm of maximum torque. This engine adopts a variable valve timing system which boasts intelligent management of the entire lubrication system thanks to a variable flow oil pump. The unit is also equipped with an iHEC combustion system.

5. Price and arrival in Italy of Omoda 5

Marketing should begin between April and May, although a certain date has not yet been made official by the Chery brand, as well as the price which should remain under 30,000 euros while there should only be two versions. The first deliveries will involve the Omoda 5 with an internal combustion engine while the EV version will arrive at a later date.