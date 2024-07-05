Omoda and Jaecoo starts from the beginning, that is, from Omoda 5 to mark its entry into the Italian market. This will be the first SUV of the Chery Group brand to debut in our country, with the high-wheeled sports model of the Chinese brand that will be offered in two trims, Confort and Premium, with orders that are already open and the price that has been set at 27,900 euros.

Equipment and fittings

At the launch stage, the SUV is offered with a promotion that includes the Premium trim (listed at 29,000 euros) at the price of the Confort. Omoda and Jaecoo are making a financing formula available to potential customers thanks to the agreement with CA Auto Bank on 35 installments of 199 euros/month (TAN 4.95%, APR 6.00%), including theft and fire insurance for a down payment of 9,709 euros. The rich equipment of Omoda 5 in the Confort trim already includes 18” alloy wheels, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors with camera, ambient lights, electrically adjustable sports seats (for the driver) heated and ventilated, Keyless Entry and tinted windows as well as automatic air conditioning. The ADAS package is also rich, which includes lane departure prevention, lane departure warning LDW + ELK (emergency lane keeping), Adaptive Cruise Control, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, while for technology and connectivity we find the 12.3-inch LCD dashboard and the 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen as standard, with the latter integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless smartphone charging is also included. With the Premium trim, the 360-degree high-definition camera, direction indicators with dynamic flow effect, electric sunroof, heated steering wheel, ambient lights at the rear, B-Zone climate control, 8-speaker Sony audio system and finally the electrically operated boot are added.

Design by Omoda 5

From a stylistic point of view, the Omoda 5 follows the Art in Motion philosophy, with a very expressive front end resulting from a very generous grille with a very particular texture in which diamond profiles stand out. The very thin full LED daytime running lights contribute to making the front view of the car distinctive, with the vertically developed headlights and air intakes completing the picture. Red finishes embellish various elements of the bodywork, with the silhouette that winks at the world of SUV coupés, with the roof line that lowers and ends with a spoiler. At the rear we find a luminous element that runs along the entire tailgate and integrates the specific lettering. The rims are 18” while the overall length is 4.40 meters with a wheelbase of 2.63 meters.

Omoda 5 Engine

Under the skin, the Omoda 5 is equipped with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that delivers 108 kW (147 hp) of power and 278 Nm of maximum torque. This engine uses a variable valve timing system that boasts intelligent management of the entire lubrication system thanks to a variable flow oil pump. The unit is also equipped with an iHEC combustion system, which maximizes operating efficiency by ensuring linear delivery and at the same time a prompt and present accelerator response.