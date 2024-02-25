A compact, sporty, technological SUV and above all with almost complete features. Omoda 5 presents itself as a new contender within the C segment, preparing for its debut on the Italian market thanks to the shape of a crossover that will have both a petrol version and an electric variant. We were in Milan to preview what the new Chinese model that is preparing to enter our market looks like in person. Here's everything you need to know about Omoda 5.

Design by Omoda 5

Stylistically, the Omoda 5 follows the Art in Motion philosophywith a very expressive front end resulting from a very generous grille with a very particular texture in which diamond profiles stand out. Full LED daytime running lights very thin, they contribute to making the front view of the car distinctive, with the vertical headlights and air intakes completing the picture. Red finishes embellish various elements of the bodywork, with the silhouette winking at the world of SUV coupés, with the roof line that lowers and ends with a spoiler. At the rear we find a luminous element that runs along the entire tailgate and integrates the specific lettering. The rims are 18″ while the overall length is 4.40 meters with a wheelbase of 2.63 meters.

Interior

The interiors of Omoda 5 are technological and welcoming. The dashboard it is dominated by the 20.5″ digital panel which integrates both the infotainment system display and the instrument panel, both 10.2″. The software developed internally by the Chery group allows integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as Intelligent Voice Assistant, a particularly advanced voice assistant, which allows you to manage a multitude of functions through simple voice commands, without ever having to take your hands off the steering wheel. The layout of the instrument panel can be customized, allowing you to always view all the driving information and ADAS indications.

Safety

The safety and driving assistance package of Omoda 5 is based on theAdvanced Driving Assist System which offers 16 aid systems. They range from Adaptive Cruise Control with speed limiter and Integrated Cruise Assist (ICA) to road sign recognition with an indication of the limits in force on the section you are traveling on. Then there is the active lane maintenance system composed of Lane Departure Warning (LWD) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), Blind Spot Detection (BSD) blind spot monitoring and Driver Monitoring System driver attention level control. (DMS). Added to these are also the Lane Change Assist (LCA) which facilitates lane changes when overtaking and the Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) which assists when driving in a queue. On Omoda 5 we also find Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Rear Cross Traffic Braking (RCTB), useful for avoiding dangers when reversing and exiting car parks. From this point of view, the rear camera or alternatively the 360° system is also available.

Omoda Engine 5

Under the skin, Omoda 5 brings a gift a 1.6 four-cylinder engine capable of delivering 145 kW of power (197 HP) and 290 Nm of maximum torque. This engine adopts a variable valve timing system which boasts intelligent management of the entire lubrication system thanks to a variable flow oil pump. The unit is also equipped with an iHEC combustion system, which maximizes operating efficiency by ensuring linear delivery and at the same time a response to the accelerator that is always ready and present.

When he arrives in Italy

Marketing should begin between April and May, although a certain date has not yet been made official by the Chery brand, as well as the price which should remain under 30,000 euros while there should only be two versions. The first deliveries will involve the Omoda 5 with an internal combustion engine while the EV version will arrive at a later date.