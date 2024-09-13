Yesterday we had the opportunity to test the new Omoda 5, currently available on the Italian market only with a petrol engine. And we underline for the moment: the Chinese company has in fact announced that after the summer it will also begin marketing the Omoda 5 EVfully electric version of the C-SUV. From an aesthetic point of view, the model will very faithfully follow the design of its sister powered by a traditional engine, but there will be some differences.

Omoda 5 EV

The large grille present on the petrol version is destined to disappear, giving way to a cleaner and almost completely faired front with the aim of improving the aerodynamic penetration coefficient of the car. The charging socket will instead be positioned under a large hatch placed right in the centre of the front, immediately under the OMODA lettering, while the main light clusters will be developed further down. In the lower part of the bumper, then, there is the only large air intake present in the front, designed to cool the electric motor and battery pack. The overview is completed by the new alloy wheels with a new design and, at the rear, by the absence of the large rectangular exhausts replaced by a large black insert and by the presence of a large spoiler with a profile slightly different from that of the petrol version.

Aesthetic news

Internally, the changes will be even fewer, with the confirmation of two curved displays, both measuring 12.3″: one placed behind the steering wheel and dedicated to the instrumentation, the other placed in a central position and reserved for the infotainment system. Compatible with Apple CarPlay and with Android Autothe new Omoda 5 EV will also have an advanced voice assistant. Stylistically, then, they will be three colors available: Total black with chrome inserts, Santa Cecilia Blue with beige finishes, and Prussian Blue with orange touches.

Electric powertrain

And now we come to the main novelty, represented by the fully electric powertrain. The platform does not change from this point of view, the architecture is confirmed multi-energy T1X. As for the engine, it is a synchronous and permanent magnet one, located on the front axle, which develops 150 kW (204 hp) of maximum power and 340 Nm of torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.8 seconds and a maximum speed of 170 km/h. The battery, of the LFP type, has a capacity of 62 kWh, for a range of 430 kilometers. Final note on charging: At a DC fast-charging station with up to 80 kW, it takes 28 minutes to go from 30% to 80% of the battery’s state of charge.