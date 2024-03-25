The electric revolution is here, and it's called OMODA 5 EV.

A car that promises to change the way we think about mobility, combining futuristic aesthetics with the most advanced technologies and an uncompromising commitment to the environment. With over 400 km of autonomy guaranteed by the WLTP approval cycle, this 100% electric car is positioned as one of the most competitive options on the European market.

Design and Aerodynamics

4.40 meters long, the OMODA 5 EV it sports a modern and dynamic design, with strong lines that arise from an in-depth study in the wind tunnel. The front part sees a great innovation: the traditional grille gives way to a cleaner front, characterized by a large charging door and LED daytime running lights in a “coast to coast” moulding. The car also stands out for its alloy wheels with a new design and the absence of rear exhausts, replaced by an elegant black insert.

Technology and Comfort

Climb aboard the OMODA 5 EV it means immersing yourself in a world of comfort and technology. The spacious and minimalist interior is dominated by two curved displays that manage instruments and infotainment, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The model does not neglect comfort, offering ergonomic seating for five people and a 363-litre boot. The car also stands out for its sophisticated lighting system and remote climate control, ensuring a personalized and enveloping driving experience.

Performance and Efficiency

Thanks to the T1X multi-energy platform, the OMODA 5 EV is not only an ecological car but also a high-performance one. The synchronous electric motor with permanent magnets delivers 204 HP of power and 340 Nm of torque, allowing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds. The LFP type battery guarantees a range of 430 kilometres, with the possibility of fast charging which requires only 28 minutes to go from 30% to 80% charge.

Advanced Security

OMODA 5 EV It also excels in terms of safety, having achieved 5 stars in EuroNCAP tests. The equipment includes a wide range of ADAS, such as Adaptive Cruise Control, road sign recognition, active lane keeping system, and blind spot monitoring, ensuring safe driving in every situation.

The OMODA 5 EV represents an attractive proposition for those looking for an electric car that doesn't compromise on performance, style and sustainability. With its winning combination of design, technology, and efficiency, it is ready to play a leading role in the mobility of the future.