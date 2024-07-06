Not only petrol but also electric. Omoda 5 EV will join the traditional version of the new Chinese SUV on the European and Italian markets, thus expanding the choice for customers. The Asian brand of the Chery Group has not yet made official the price of the battery variant with orders that will open after the summer. The marketing of the ICE declination with the 1.6 petrol engine with 147 HP has already started, with the price list set in this case starting from 27,900 euros.

Dimensions and design

The new Omoda 5 EV is 4.40 meters long and has a wheelbase of 2.63 meters. The modern and distinctive look is also the result of careful aerodynamic refinement work carried out by Omoda technicians in the wind tunnel. The grille that dominates the petrol version, with its classic diamond characterization, gives way to a cleaner front with an almost completely faired surface. The charging door has been placed right here, immediately next to the Omoda lettering, obtained in a horizontal molding with a “coast to coast” effect, which unites the thin LED daytime lights. Only one air intake, designed to cool the electric motor and above all the battery. The alloy wheels with a new design are new, also aerodynamic. At the rear, the exhausts disappear, with the new Omoda EV 5 instead being embellished with a black insert with an elegant design. The double spoiler has also been revised, with a different shape than that of the petrol version.

The interior of Omoda 5 EV

Entering the Omoda 5 EV cabin, you find yourself faced with a double overhanging panel that integrates the 10.25” instrument panel and the 12.3” infotainment system display. The latter offers compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as an advanced voice assistant. Thanks to the full electric powertrain, the spaces on board are maximized and comfort benefits. The seats have integrated headrests while the large and raised central tunnel houses the housing for wireless charging of the smartphone, an operation that takes less than 35 minutes, and the housing for the key. An alert system warns the driver who moves away from the car without removing the phone. Finally, in the lower part there is a practical and large storage compartment. The ambient lighting offers different colors available: Total black with chrome inserts, for an elegant and timeless look; Santa Cecilia Blue, with beige finishes for a trendy and refined atmosphere; Prussian Blue with orange accents for a lively and sporty interior. The boot has a generous load capacity, starting from 363 litres.

Powertrain and battery

Born on the T1X multi-energy platform, the new Omoda EV 5 has a powertrain consisting of an electric motor placed on the front axle, capable of delivering 150 kW (204 HP) of maximum power and 340 Nm of torque with a single-ratio transmission system. Performance speaks of a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 7.8 seconds. The maximum speed is instead 170 km/h. This is combined with a 62 kWh LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) battery that guarantees a range of 430 km. The 9.9 kW on-board charger is available as standard but the Omoda 5 EV is also compatible with rapid charging infrastructures up to 80 kW to recover from 30 to 80% in 28 minutes. Also optional is the Vehicle-to-Load, V2L, which allows the car to deliver up to 3.3 kW of power and power electronic appliances and devices using a special adapter.

ADAS and assistance systems

The ADAS and safety and driving assistance systems are very extensive and include the Brake Assist System (BAS), the Multi-Collision Brake System (MCB), the Adaptive Cruise Control with speed limiter and Integrated Cruise Assist (ICA) with road sign recognition and speed limit indication, the Lane Departure Warning (LWD) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP), the Blind Spot Detection (BSD) monitoring and the Driver Monitoring System (DMS) control of the driver’s attention level. Also present are the Lane Change Assist (LCA) which facilitates lane changes when overtaking and the Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) which assists in driving in a traffic jam, the Automatic Emergency Breaking, the Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and the Rear Cross Traffic Breaking (RCTB). To better move in urban traffic, Omoda 5 EV is also equipped with the Automatic Emergency Breaking, the Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and the Rear Cross Traffic Breaking (RCTB). To make maneuvering easier, a 360° camera system is available, in addition to front and rear parking sensors.