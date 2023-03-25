The Chinese brand Chery is about to land in Europe with the Omoda 5 SUValso available in version 100% electric. Chery in Italy is known for the partnership with DR Automobiles and is ready to arrive in Europe with the Omoda brand.

Chinese electric SUV Omoda 5, characteristics

The Chinese electric SUV Omoda 5, also available with a motor thermal turbo petrol and hybridis a medium-sized car 4.5 meters long, 1.83 meters wide and 1.59 meters high.

Omoda 5

The wheelbase is 2.63 meters. The exterior is pleasant, with the rear very reminiscent of that of the Lexus RX. In front, however, one dominates large calenderwhich on the electric version will be closed.

The cockpit of the Omoda 5 SUV

The cockpit is quite nice, with the dashboard that integrates two large monitorsone behind the steering wheel dedicated to instrumentation and the other central to infotainment, with technology Cerence ASR and advanced voice assistant.

Chinese electric SUV Omoda 5 battery and range

The electric version of the Chinese Omoda 5 SUV features a 64 kWh lithium batterywhich powers a permanent magnet electric motor from 204 HP of power, located on the front axle. Autonomy is approx 450kmwith the battery that yes recharge in direct current from 10% charge to 80% in about 35 minutes.

Omoda 5 on the dirt road

Omoda 5 also arrives in Europe and on the Italian market in two endothermic versions: 1.5 turbo petrol four-cylinder 156 HP and four-cylinder 1.6 turbo from 197 HP. The 1.5 is combined with a continuously variable gearbox, while the 1.6 uses a 7-speed dual clutch.

Chinese SUV Omoda 5 price

Assuming the price of the Chinese Omoda 5 SUV, we are close to a figure of around 35,000 euroswhich would rise to beyond 40,000 euros for the 100% electric version.

Photo Omoda 5

You may also be interested in this content

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 Electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK