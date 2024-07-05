The Chinese brand Chery is about to land in Europe with the Omoda 5 SUVavailable in version 100% electric and thermal. Chery in Italy is known for its partnership with DR Automobiles and is ready to arrive in Europe with the Omoda brand.

Chinese Electric SUV Omoda 5, Features

The Chinese electric SUV Omoda 5, also available with a thermal turbo petrol and hybridis a medium-sized car that is 4.5 metres long, 1.83 metres wide and 1.59 metres high.

Omoda 5

The wheelbase is 2.63 meters. The exterior is pleasant, with the rear very reminiscent of the Lexus RX. In front, however, a dominant one large grillewhich will be closed on the electric version.

The interior of the Omoda 5 SUV

The passenger compartment is quite well-finished, with the dashboard integrating two large monitorsone behind the steering wheel dedicated to the instrumentation and the other central for the infotainment, with technology Cerence ASR and advanced voice assistant.

Chinese Electric SUV Omoda 5 Battery and Range

The new Omoda 5 EV is equipped with an electric powertrain 204 HP and 340 Nm of torque, designed to ensure high overall efficiency thanks to a sophisticated cooling system and intelligent thermal management. Mount a 62 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery which, according to the approved WLTP cycle, guarantees a maximum autonomy of 430 kmIt can be recharged in alternating current up to 9.9 kW and in direct current up to 80 kW. It also has technology V2L with a power of up to 3.3 kW.

Omoda 5 on the dirt

Omoda 5 arrives in Europe and on the Italian market also with a thermal engine 4 cylinder 1.6 TGDI turbo petrol which delivers a maximum power of 108 kW (147 HP) at 5,500 rpm and 278 Nm of torque between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm, allowing a top speed of 191 km/hIt is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Chinese SUV Omoda 5 price

The Omoda 5 debuts in Italy in the petrol version in the Comfort trim, with a turnkey price of 27,900 euroswhile the Omoda 5 Premium costs 29,000 euros. The 100% electric Omoda EV arrives after the summer.

Omoda Sales and Service

For sales and assistance, the Chinese brand Omoda&Jaecoo in Italy can count on a sales and assistance network with over 40 points of sale of 28 entrepreneurial companies. Here are which ones they are:

Ambrosi SpA

Friend & CSrl

Autocity Lecce Srl

Autoingros Torino SpA

Autoserenissima 3.0 Srl

Autostar Flaminia SpA

Autoteam Srl

Brandini SpA

Carraro SpA

Clerici Auto SpA

Comer Sud SpA

Contauto Due Srl

De Bona Srl

Errepiu Srl

Euromotor Automobili Srl

Galdieri Auto Srl

GE Group SpA

Gino SpA

Bossoni Group SpA

Ferrari Group

Lodauto SpA

Mocautogroup Srl

Ms Auto Srl

Paradiso Srl

Pasquarelli Auto SpA

Pieralisi F.lli SpA

Precious Federico Srl

Venus SpA

Photo Omoda 5

Read also:

→ Electric cars to buy selected and tested

→ Electric car prices and features

→ ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING TIME CALCULATION

→ Electric car charging cost

→ Video tests ELECTRIC CARS

Testing of new electric cars

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!

The article Omoda 5, Chinese electric SUV, price comes from newsauto.it.

#Omoda #Chinese #Electric #SUV #Price